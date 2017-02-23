Get Fit: Planet Fitness with Renee

Posted:Feb 23 2017 09:18AM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 10:06AM EST

Renee Grey with Planet Fitness stopped in for a quick and efficient workout. You can find her at the Southfield location and you can check out other Planet Fitness locations here!


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories