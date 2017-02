Josef Newgarden at Detroit Grand Prix Night Good Day Josef Newgarden at Detroit Grand Prix Night The annual Detroit Grand Prix Night at the Palace with the Pistons is Thursday, February 23. Indy car driver Josef Newgarden will be there as the guest of honor.

He joined us in studio to tell us more about his special appearance. He'll also be back for the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix this June on Belle Isle. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.detroitgp.com.