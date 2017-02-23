Former NFL player Greg Skrepenak goes vegan Good Day Former NFL player Greg Skrepenak goes vegan Formal NFL and Michigan football player recently went vegan. He has lost 150 lbs. on his plant-based journey and has eliminated his cholesterol medications.

He is sharing more about his journey on Saturday, February 25 at the Clinton Macomb Public Library's auditorium. The library is at 30900 Romeo Plank Road in Clinton Township.

Dr. Swaroop Bhojani will also be a guest speaker at this free event which can help you learn the power and health benefits of a whole foods, plant-based lifestyle. He's a former cancer researcher at the University of Michigan and is the president of Hut-K, Inc. in Ann Arbor.

Both will be available for questions.

For more information, visit chickpeaandbean.com.

Marc Ramirez from Chicpea and Bean and Skrepenak joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the event. You can watch in the video player above.