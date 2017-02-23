FBI documentary 'Chasing the Dragon' raises awareness of opioid addiction Good Day FBI documentary 'Chasing the Dragon' raises awareness of opioid addiction The FBI and the DEA are working together to address the opiate crisis happening all across the country and here in metro Detroit.

"Chasing the Dragon: The Life of an Opiate Addict" is a 45-minute film which refers to the never-ending pursuit of the original or ultimate high.

The FBI's Public Information Officer Tim Wiley and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Maureen Reddy joined us in studio to tell us more about the documentary.

You can learn more about the film, and watch ot download the film at www.fbi.gov/ChasingTheDragon.