Slows Bar-B-Q to be honored at Shrine's Knight to Remember

- Shrine Catholic School is celebrating more than 50 years of excellence in the community. To celebrate, they're hosting an annual event this Saturday that honors distinguished graduates of Shrine from every decade. Included are the head honchos of Slows Bar-B-Q, a popular barbecue restaurant in Detroit.

Ryan Esker from Slows joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School with Shrine Catholic School principal James Rio to tell us more about the awards and the event.

The event is February 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the high school field house. You can get more information about the auction and raffle tickets at www.shrineschoolsauction.com.

SLOWS BAR-B-Q YARDBIRD SANDWICH RECIPE

Ingredients

* Kaiser Roll

* Butter

* Canola Oil

* 1 oz of White Button Mushrooms

* 6 oz of Pulled Chicken

* 2 oz of Mustard BBQ Sauce

* 2 oz of Mild Cheddar Cheese

* 2 Slices of Crisp Bacon

* Salt

Directions for Sautéed Mushrooms

* Heat a sauté pan over high heat.

* Add Canola oil to pan.

* Add sliced white button mushrooms to hot pan.

* The mushrooms should almost cover the bottom of the pan in a single layer but not be too crowded.

* Sauté over high heat tossing often.

* Cook until golden brown and season lightly with salt.

Directions for Sandwich Assembly

* Lightly butter both the top and bottom of the Kaiser roll and place on a 350 griddle. Heat until golden brown and warmed through.

* Add pulled chicken, sautéed mushrooms and mustard BBQ sauce.

* Cook on high, stirring frequently.

* Add mild cheddar cheese.

* Remove from heat and let stand for 30 - 45 sec. Stir cheese in to chicken mixture until melted throughout.

* Pile chicken mixture onto griddle-cooked Kaiser roll. Top with crisp bacon.