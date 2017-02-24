The Danger Circus in New Baltimore Feb. 24 Good Day The Danger Circus in New Baltimore Feb. 24 Many have fond memories of going to the circus as a child, but The Danger Circus aims at capturing the attention of adults, too.

The Danger Circus is a modern vaudeville show that pushes circus acts to the extreme. It'll be at the Diesel Concert Lounge in New Baltimore on February 24, 2017. It is an 18+ show. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Performers Keri Kazz, Thom Britton and Chuck Clark joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the show and give us a sneak peek. You can watch in the video player above.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.dieselconcerts.com.