- Jelena Karleuša, one of the biggest stars in Serbia, is in town for a show Friday night in Sterling Heights. She describes her music as a mixture of pop and R&B with some ethnic elements.

"It's very, very exotic, especially to you here," she promises. You can hear more from Jelena in the video player above.

Her concert is at the Macedonian Cultural Center in Sterling Heights at 9 p.m.. Tickets are $40. All ages are welcome.