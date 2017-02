Health author talking new diet book at Groves High today Good Day Health author talking new diet book at Groves High today It's the third year anniversary the Plant Based Nutrition Support Group.

Joining Fox 2 is Rip Esselstyn, New York Times Bestselling Author and creator of the Engine 2® Product Line at Whole Foods Market.

Rip outlines his proven plan in his new book just released, "The Engine 2 Seven-Day Rescue Diet" today from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at Groves High School in the Main Auditorium.

Tickets are available at www.pbnsg.org.