Harper Woods K-9 Program gets boost from community Good Day Harper Woods K-9 Program gets boost from community The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society teams up with local community to raise funds to establish Harper Woods K-9 Program.

-

The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society is teaming up with local community to raise funds to establish the Harper Woods K-9 Program. The Grosse Pointe Animal Adoption Society recognized the benefit and need for a K-9 Unit in the community. Harper Woods is a small city and like many other police departments did not have funding for such a program. GPAAS teamed up with local businesses and individuals to raise $50,000 needed to kick off the program. Officer Stephen Johnson and K9 Kaiser recently completed their certification in January and were sworn in at Harper Woods last week.