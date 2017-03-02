Clarissa Shields headlining boxing match March 10 Good Day Clarissa Shields headlining boxing match March 10 Two-time Olympic gold medalist and Flint, Mich. native Claressa Shields will take on Hungary's Szilvia "Sunset" Szabados in Detroit on March 10.

The event, coined "Detroit City Gold," will be at MGM Grand on March 10 at 10 p.m. It will air live on SHOWTIME.

Shields won her first Olympic Gold when she was 17 years old in the inaugural women's boxing competition at the London Games in 2012. She defended her title at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, becoming the only American boxer to defend amateur sports' premier championship.

If you'd like to see the match in person, tickets start at $50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations or by phone at 800.745.3000. For more information please visit: http://www.salitapromotions.com.