Nutrition seminar with Fit Bites Kristin Marieah Good Day Nutrition seminar with Fit Bites Kristin Marieah Have you kept to your New Year's resolution now that it is March? Do you say you will meal prep to lose weight yet never have the time?

You can learn how to find balance in your diet from Fit Bites owner Kristen Marieah at a workshop this weekend. The nutrition seminar and healthy food sampling will be from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Yoga Shelter in West Bloomfield. The seminar is free for all Ultimate Shelter members and guests.

A one hour lecture will be followed by a healthy food sampling provided by Fit Bites.

Kristin joined us on The Nine to tell us more about her seminar and her food. You can watch in the video player above.

For more information, visit www.yogashelter.com.