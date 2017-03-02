Michigan Ballet Theatre's 'Sleeping Beauty' March 10-12 Good Day Michigan Ballet Theatre's 'Sleeping Beauty' March 10-12 The Michigan Ballet Theatre will debut the ballet classic "Sleeping Beauty" next week.

- The Michigan Ballet Theatre will debut the ballet classic "Sleeping Beauty" next week. This year's production will feature dancers from the Joffrey Ballet, Ballet Met, and of course, the very talented Michigan Ballet Theatre dancers.

The ballet will be at the Avondale Performing Arts Center in Auburn Hills from March 10-12, 2017.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

March 10th 7 p.m.

March 11th 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

March 12th 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

You can get tickets and more information at www.michiganballettheatre.com.