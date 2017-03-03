Share your Lenten practices with #liveyourbestlent Good Day Share your Lenten practices with #liveyourbestlent Lent is a time of fasting, reflection and prayer. You can see how others in the community are living their Lent with the hashtag #liveyourbestlent.

Father Patrick Gonyeau, the Central Region Evangelization Coordinator from The Archdiocese of Detroit, joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the social media effort.

The campaign's goal is to have Metro Detroiters uplift and encourage one another during their Lenten journey.

You can post photos or videos of your Lenten practices on Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #liveyourbestlent.

With thousands of Catholics and Christians in Southeast Michigan, there will be ample opportunities to learn from each other and help provide service to the community during these 40 days of Lent. The Michigan Catholic newspaper will also feature stories about how Catholics in Metro Detroit are living their best Lent, and will provide special tips and commentary throughout the season.