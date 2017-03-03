Judy Frankel Antique Warehouse Sale March 8-11

(WJBK) - For the first time ever, Judy Frankel Antiques is having a Warehouse Sale. The sale is up to 75 percent off. The sale is March 8-11 at 1748 Northwood Drive in Troy.
SALE HOURS
Wed 10:30 am - 6:30 pm,
Thurs & Fri: 10:30 am - 4:30 pm,
Sat: 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Judy Frankel has been a Michigan antiques dealer since 1991. Judy specializes in European antiques and sells mostly English, French, and Belgian pieces. She travels to Europe four or five times a year looking for unique, decorative antiques for her clients.
For more information, visit www.judyfrankelantiques.com.