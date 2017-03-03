Clawson Food Pantry open third Monday of every month

(WJBK) - The Clawson Food Pantry is located in the heart of Clawson. It serves between 60-80 families a month, and will not turn anyone away regardless of where they come from.
The pantry is open on the third Monday of each month (except holidays) from 5:30 - 7 p.m. They are located in the Grace Apostolic Church on Elmwood.
The pantry is looking for Canned Fruits and Veggies, Canned Chicken or Tuna, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Macaroni & Cheese, Apple Juice, Saltines, Children or Adult Cereal, Canned Soup, Pasta and Pasta Sauce, Ketsup, Coffee, Stuffing, Rice, Tomato Sauce, Canned Tomatoes -- and miscellaneous items such as Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Bar Soap, Shampoo, Baby Wipes, Baby Diapers (all sizes), Deodorant.
For more information, call (248) 307-0850.