Clawson Food Pantry open third Monday of every month

The Clawson Food Pantry is located in the heart of Clawson. It serves between 60-80 families a month, and will not turn anyone away regardless of where they come from.

The pantry is open on the third Monday of each month (except holidays) from 5:30 - 7 p.m. They are located in the Grace Apostolic Church on Elmwood.

The pantry is looking for Canned Fruits and Veggies, Canned Chicken or Tuna, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Macaroni & Cheese, Apple Juice, Saltines, Children or Adult Cereal, Canned Soup, Pasta and Pasta Sauce, Ketsup, Coffee, Stuffing, Rice, Tomato Sauce, Canned Tomatoes -- and miscellaneous items such as Toothpaste, Toothbrushes, Bar Soap, Shampoo, Baby Wipes, Baby Diapers (all sizes), Deodorant.

For more information, call (248) 307-0850.