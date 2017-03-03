Empty Bowls fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services

Posted:Mar 03 2017 02:18PM EST

Updated:Mar 03 2017 02:18PM EST

(WJBK) - Soup's on at Eastern Market tonight for a great cause. Empty Bowls Detroit is hosting a fundraising event for the Cass Community Social Services food program.

The group helps serve a million meals to the hungry people of Detroit annually. Last year the event raised over $25,000 and organizers hope you can help them raise more.

Tonight's event takes place in Shed 5 at Eastern Market  from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $40-dollars and that gets you into the event along with some soup. You get to keep your bowl, too. 


