Empty Bowls fundraiser for Cass Community Social Services

- Soup's on at Eastern Market tonight for a great cause. Empty Bowls Detroit is hosting a fundraising event for the Cass Community Social Services food program.

The group helps serve a million meals to the hungry people of Detroit annually. Last year the event raised over $25,000 and organizers hope you can help them raise more.

Tonight's event takes place in Shed 5 at Eastern Market from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $40-dollars and that gets you into the event along with some soup. You get to keep your bowl, too.