- Your Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers are bringing truckloads of hope to our neighbors in need. The dealers have been collecting shower supplies and household staples since February 13 for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen's Services Center. They will be dropping off the supplies by the truck full on March 8.

Scott LaRiche from Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers joined us in the FOX 2 parking lot with some of the trucks to tell us more about the effort. You can watch in the video player above.