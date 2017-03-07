Dax Shepard and Michael Peña star in 'CHIPS' remake Good Day Dax Shepard and Michael Peña star in 'CHIPS' remake The popular '70s series "CHIPS" is getting a reboot to the big screen. Dax Shepard wrote, directed and also stars in the film alongside Michael Peña.

The two joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the film, and Dax tell us what's it like to be back in his hometown. He admits he's already beelined it for a couple Coney Dogs. You can hear more from them in the video player above.

"CHIPS" is about two guys who have just joined the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Los Angeles for very different reasons. Jon Baker (Dax Shepard) is a beaten up pro motorbiker trying to put his life and marriage back together. Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Michael Peña) is a cocky undercover Federal agent investigating a multi-million dollar heist that may be an inside job-inside the CHP.

The inexperienced rookie and hardened pro are teamed together, but clash more than click, so kickstarting a partnership is easier said than done. But with Baker's bike skills combined with Ponch's street savvy it might just work…if they don't drive each other crazy along the way.

The film will hit theaters on March 24, 2017.