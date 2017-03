RockSugar indie wedding show March 12 Good Day RockSugar indie wedding show March 12 Spring is wedding season, and if you're looking for something that's more unique and different for your big day the RockSugar Wedding Show is here to inspire.

The indie wedding show will be at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 12. . Local indie wedding vendors and crafters will be on hand to book appointments, show work samples and give couples countless ideas and endless inspiration for their upcoming weddings.