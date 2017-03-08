Cabin Fever Jazz Festival March 11 Good Day Cabin Fever Jazz Festival March 11 The annual Cabin Fever Jazz Festival is back this year on Saturday, March 11. The all-day music festival brings the outdoors inside with the refreshing sound of jazz music.

Stars from across the country include sax virtuoso Richard Elliot and renowned guitarist Peter White, who will play as a special guest with nationally recognized flutist Alexander Zonjic and his band. Additional jazz stars headlining the line-up are saxophonist David McMurray with singer Gloria Ridgeway, pianist Demetrius Nabors and pianist/singer duo Charles and Gwen Scales.

The festival is from 1 - 9 p.m. at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.