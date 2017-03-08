EMU's #5igns events aim to change mental health stigma Good Day EMU's #5igns events aim to change mental health stigma Eastern Michigan University is hosting a series of events highlighting the importance of maintaining mental health.

Nikki Mikolon joins us to tell us more about the university's 5Signs events, which correlate with the five signs of mental suffering. The idea behind the campaign is to reduce the mental health stigma.

The five signs are:

Personality change

Agitation

Withdrawal

Poor self car

Hopelessness

Dr. Erin Clifton is instructing a free yoga class that will help attendees learn the agitation sign of mental suffering, and focus on doing yoga exercises to help cope with agitation. The event is free and is on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the rec center.

For more information, visit EMU's 5IGNS Facebook page.