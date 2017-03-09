Add a little orange to your wardrobe on World Kidney Day

Posted:Mar 09 2017 10:30AM EST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 10:30AM EST

(WJBK) - The 2017 Kidney Walk at the Detroit Zoo is May 21. Walk festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

The goal of the walk is to raise money to provide programs and services to people of Michigan living with chronic kidney disease.

You don't have to wait until May, though, to raise awareness about kidney disease. Lisa Schutz Jelic from the National Kidney Foundation joined us on The Nine to tell us more, along with Kathy Remski from Macy's -- who shows us great ways to incorporate the vibrant color orange into our wardrobes. You can watch in the video player above.

For more information about the kidney walk, visit www.nkfm.org.
 


