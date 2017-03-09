Steppin' Out in Style shopping event March 19 Good Day Steppin' Out in Style shopping event March 19 Women are stepping out in style to help others. A private shopping event will be held later this month to benefit First Step, an organization that helps women affected by domestic violence.

The event is at Carson's in Laurel Park Place on Sunday, March 19 from 6:30 - 9 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. All ticket proceeds benefit First Step Western Wayne County Project on Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault. For more information and tickets go to www.zontafarmingtonnovi.org.