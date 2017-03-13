Dawood Boutique's spring fashion trends

Posted:Mar 13 2017 09:53AM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 12:16PM EDT

(WJBK) - The weather might say winter, but the calendar says spring -- almost.

It's just one week away, and Maria Dasaro from Dawood Boutique in Grosse Pointe joins Fox 2 with a look at some hot trends.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories