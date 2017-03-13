The Four Tops to perform Friday at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom

Posted:Mar 13 2017 10:08AM EDT

Updated:Mar 13 2017 12:16PM EDT

WARREN, Mich. (WJBK) - The Four Tops have been making music since the 50s.

They were inducted into the rock and roll hall of fame in 1990, earned a Grammy lifetime achievement award, and this Friday, the group will be back in metro Detroit for a show.

Duke Fakir of The Four Tops joins Fox 2 live in studio to tell us all about it.

The Four Tops with special guests Shades of Blue perform 8 p.m. Friday, March 17 at Andiamo Celebrity Showroom, 7096 E. 14 Mile Road in Warren.

Tickets on sale now: $75, $59, $25 at http://andiamoitalia.com/showroom, by calling the Andiamo Box Office at 586-268-3200 or through Ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.


