- The 2nd Annual Drumline and Dance Competition is this weekend at Oak Park High School. The competition features dance teams and drumlines from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan. The Oak Park High School drum line Legion of Boom joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the competition and to give us a sample.

The competition is on Saturday, March 18. Doors open for the competition at 1:30 p.m. Show time starts at 2 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the door.