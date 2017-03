-

The Fox 2 pet of the week is "Raye." He's an 8-year-old black and white mixed breed. If you're interested in adopting Raye, please complete the adoption application online at www.MetroDetroitAnimals.org. This can also be done in person at the Dearborn Animal Shelter, 2661 Greenfield Road, Dearborn, Mi. 48120. Or call about Raye today, 313-943-2697. The adoption fee is $250. Adoption fees include standard microchip, sterilization and age appropriate vaccinations.