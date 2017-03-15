Circus 1903 at Fisher Theatre March 14-19 Good Day Circus 1903 at Fisher Theatre March 14-19 The producers of the world's biggest magic show "The Illusionists" have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn-of-the-century circus spectacular.

- The producers of the world's biggest magic show "The Illusionists" have teamed up with the award-winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn-of-the-century circus spectacular. Circus 1903 -The Golden Age of Circus is at The Fisher Theatre now through March 19, 2017.

Sensational puppetry puts Elephants back in the ring as never seen before by introducing the largest ever performing African elephant and her baby, along with a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, knife throwers, high wire and much more!

Tickets for Circus 1903 -The Golden Age of Circus start at $35 and are now on sale at all Ticketmaster locations, by phone at 1-800-982-2787, online at www.broadwayindetroit.com or www.ticketmaster.com, and at The Fisher Theatre Box Office.

For more information, visit www.circus1903.com.