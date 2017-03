Northville to hold business showcase Saturday ft. MI-made products Good Day Northville to hold business showcase Saturday ft. MI-made products Michigan-made is the theme of this year's Annual Business Showcase in Northville.

The showcase highlights what Northville businesses have to offer.

It takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, March 18 at Northville High School, 45700 Six Mile Road.

The event costs $3 to enter, payable at the door, and is open to the public.

Joining Fox 2 is Lindsey Butzin from the Northville Chamber of Commerce.