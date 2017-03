Detroit Google Demo day Good Day Detroit Google Demo day Grand Circus Detroit is hosting its annual Detroit Google Demo Day on Friday, March 30, 2017.



Grand Circus Detroit is hosting its annual Detroit Google Demo Day on Friday, March 30, 2017. The event gives startups a chance to pitch their business to a panel of judges and investors. The winner will get a chance to go to Google headquarters and try to win funding.

Click HERE for details and to apply.