Walled Lake HS volleyball marathon raising money for Angels of Hope

The Student Warrior Leadership at Walled Lake Western High School will shost a Volleyball Marathon to raise money to make a difference in the lives of Michigan families. Money raised will support Angels of Hope.

The marathon starts on Friday, March 24 at 6 p.m. and ends Saturday, March 25 at 6 a.m. For more information, visit www.wlwvbm.com.