Detroit-based Miss Michigan World hosting show for autism awareness Good Day Detroit-based Miss Michigan World hosting show for autism awareness Miss Michigan World is hosting a fashion show for Autism awareness.

The show will feature HURD, a Detroit-based clothing line, as well as models and singers from metro Detroit.

It will take place 6-10 p.m. on Friday at Tangent Gallery, 715 E. Milwaukee St. in Detroit.

Tickets cost $50.



Miss Michigan World Azia Hernandez joined Fox 2 with a preview.