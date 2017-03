Al B. Sure at Back 2 the 80s concert March 17 Good Day Al B. Sure at Back 2 the 80s concert March 17 Hip hop artists from the '80s will be in the D tonight for a big concert at the Fox Theatre.

Hip hop artists from the '80s will be in the D tonight for a big concert at the Fox Theatre. The Back 2 the 80s features Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Al B. Sure and more.

Al B. Sure joined us on The Nine ahead of his performance. You can watch his interview in the video player above.