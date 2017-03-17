Shannon Irish Dance Academy's St. Patrick's Day dance Good Day Shannon Irish Dance Academy's St. Patrick's Day dance The Shannon Irish Dance Academy and Performance Company gives metro Detroit a taste of Irish music, dance and culture all year long. It is the only certified Irish dance academy in the Rochester/Rochester Hills area.

The academy teaches students of all ages traditional Irish dance, culture and music. Some of the dancers joined us on The Nine to give us a St. Patrick's Day treat. You can watch in the video player above.