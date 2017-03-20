The charcoal phenomenon: is it right for your skin? Good Day The charcoal phenomenon: is it right for your skin? People will do anything to get a youthful glow -- even applying a goopy face mask made of charcoal.

Short answer, Dr. Grekin says the cosmetic industry is always looking for the new "buzz" word -- and now it just happens to be charcoal. He reminds us there's no science is cosmetics, and says charcoal isn't really doing anything overly scientific. He suggests some at-home remedies that he believes work better.

For example, if you want to get rid of pores he suggests squeezing a tablespoon of fresh lemon juice into your favorite cleanser. He says this will help eliminate blackheads.

"Chemically, it's a lot more gentle to remove it with something natural like lemon juice," he says. You can see some of the other products he recommends in the video player above.

