Author Dave Kreiger pens Things To Do and See in Detroit book ft. the Nain Rouge Good Day Author Dave Kreiger pens Things To Do and See in Detroit book ft. the Nain Rouge Detroit's fabled gnome, the Nain Rouge, shares his favorite locations in this visually rich guide book of amazing things to see and do in Detroit.

It's written by Dave Kreiger, who joined Fox 2 on Tuesday.

You can have the chance to meet the Nain Rouge this Saturday, March 25.

There will be a book signing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Detroit Mercantile Company in Eastern Market, 3434 Russell.