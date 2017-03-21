Eli Young Band headlining Jammin for Joseph fundraiser at Fillmore Good Day Eli Young Band headlining Jammin for Joseph fundraiser at Fillmore Team Joseph is working year-round to raise funds to find a cure.

Joseph Penrod was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was 5 years old.

Team Joseph, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding a treatment or a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is holding a concert fundraiser called Jammin for Joseph on Wednesday, March 22 at the Fillmore in Detroit.

Tickets are available on livenation.com OR you can avoid service fees and order directly from Team Joseph at jamminforjoseph@gmail.com.

Learn more about Joseph's story at www.teamjoseph.org.

