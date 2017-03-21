'The Jelly Donut Difference' author Maria Dismondy joins Fox 2 for reading month

(WJBK) - March is reading month -- a whole month dedicated to getting your kids excited about diving into books.
Joining Fox 2 is author Maria Dismondy.
She has just written her eighth book called The Jelly Donut Difference.
It's about sharing kindness with the world -- a perfect choice for the kiddos with lots of good lessons.
Dismondy has some upcoming book signings from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 1 at Biggby Coffee in Commerce Twp., 2-3 p.m. on April 1 at Barnes and Noble in Allen Park, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2 at The Donut Park in Southfield.