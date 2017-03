Turning around Detroit's restaurant service industry Good Day Turning around Detroit's restaurant service industry Detroit has some of the very best chefs in the world creating really unique and delicious dishes in The D.

Metro Times writer Alysa Offman just wrote a very interesting article that digs deeps into this ongoing issue. She joined us on The Nine to talk more with us about the issue.



You can read Alysa's article online here