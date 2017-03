Mr. Alan's opening new store in West Bloomfield Good Day Mr. Alan's opening new store in West Bloomfield Mr. Alan's is opening a new location in West Bloomfield this week.

Mr. Alan's is opening a new location in West Bloomfield this week. It's the second new store to open this year, and three more are planned by summer 2017.

The new shop is on 33140 Northwestern Highway. The ribbon cutting ceremony is on Thursday, March 23 at 5 p.m.