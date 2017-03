Wine event Sip Savor Stomp returns to Royal Oak Farmers Market on Saturday Good Day Wine event Sip Savor Stomp returns to Royal Oak Farmers Market on Saturday Jim Paron, wine sommelier for Papa Joe's, joins Fox 2 to show off some wine and talk about the Sip Savor Stompevent happening Saturday at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

- Jim Paron, wine sommelier for Papa Joe's, joins Fox 2 to show off some wine and talk about the Sip Savor Stompevent happening Saturday at the Royal Oak Farmers Market.

General admission tickets are $45 and include 15 wine samples.

VIP tasting ticket is available for $65. VIP tickets include 20 wine samples for both premium and select wines.

Additional drink tickets are available for purchase at the event.