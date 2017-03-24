'Dirty Dancing' live on stage playing this weekend at Fox Theatre

Posted:Mar 24 2017 10:03AM EDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 12:19PM EDT

(WJBK) - "Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage"  will be at the Fox Theatre this weekend.

Actors Christopher Tierney who plays Johnny and Jillian Mueller who plays Baby joined Fox 2 with a preview.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the show.


