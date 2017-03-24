DIA's FJC Cirque 2017 March 25 Good Day DIA's FJC Cirque 2017 March 25 DIA's Founders Junior Council will host its annual masquerade gala on Saturday, March 25.

- DIA's Founders Junior Council will host its annual masquerade gala on Saturday, March 25. This year's Cirque theme is Mythos, focusing on mythology from all over the world.

In addition to fascinating performances, Cirque will feature a variety of delicious foods, specialty drinks and dancing. Guests are asked to dress formally and to wear a mask.

Tickets are still available for $150 at the door. All funds raised support the DIA. You can get more information online here.

FJC is dedicated to introducing young adults to the DIA, while encouraging a lifelong involvement through a variety of fundraisers and social events organized around the museum's world-class collection and special exhibitions.