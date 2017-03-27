Jersey Mike's Subs Day of Giving March 29 Good Day Jersey Mike's Subs Day of Giving March 29 Buying a sub this week at Jersey Mike's Subs helps out a great cause.

All proceeds of subs purchased on Wednesday, March 29 at all 25 participating Detroit-area Jersey Mike's locations will benefit Beaumont Children's Student Heart Check Program, an affiliate of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

Jersey Mike's began supporting the program in 2012 and has raised more than $160,000 to help provide free screenings to thousands of students. To find a Jersey Mike's location near you, visit www.jerseymikes.com.