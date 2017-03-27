JVS Honors Connie Holzer at Trade Secrets on March 29 Good Day JVS Honors Connie Holzer at Trade Secrets on March 29 The Jewish Vocational Service's Women To Work program has served more than 2,000 women over the past 25 years.

Later this week, JVS will honor Connie Holzer, who took over her husband's dealership after his death. She rebuilt Tom Holzer Ford into one of the top-performing dealerships in the world.

This morning Connie and JVS Director of Business and Career Services Karen Gutman join us in studio with more on this week's Trade Secrets event. It's an important fundraiser for JVS on Wednesday.

Connie will be honored at the 9th Annual Trade Secrets dinner on March 29 at the Troy Marriott. She will share her struggles, successes and secrets.

Event tickets start at $150. Numerous Trade Secrets sponsorship opportunities are available. Purchase tickets or become a sponsor by visiting www.jvsdet.org/tradesecrets or by calling Judy Strongman at (248) 233-4213.