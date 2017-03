Ford Celebrates Daytona wins Good Day Ford Celebrates Daytona wins The Ford Performance Racing Team comes up with big wins at Daytona Motor Speedway.

Daytona 500 winner, Kurt Busch, will be celebrating his checkered flag with employees at the Ford Product Development Center in Dearborn.

The winners of the Rolex 24 GT Le Mans, Joey Hand, Dirk Müller and Sébastien Bourdais, will also be there trophies in hand.