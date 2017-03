Musician Sean Blackman talks Brazil Detroit Fusion show Good Day Musician Sean Blackman talks Brazil Detroit Fusion show Detroit's own Sean Blackman is all about delivering music with a global feel.

He joined Fox 2 in studio to talk about his latest show, The Brazil Detroit Fusion.

The show takes place on Thursday, March 30 at the Garden Theater, 3929 Woodwave Ave. in Detroit.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.