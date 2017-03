Beyond Juice and Eatery's power date bites Good Day Beyond Juice and Eatery's power date bites Sometimes it's hard to get in all of the recommended servings of fruits and vegtables that we are supposed to be eating, so that's where Beyond Juice and Eatery comes in.

- Sometimes it's hard to get in all of the recommended servings of fruits and vegtables that we are supposed to be eating, so that's where Beyond Juice and Eatery comes in.

Beyond Juice and Eatery has introduced metro Detroit to the healthy fast casual scene. They offer juices, smoothies and good eats at five locations. To find a location near you, visit www.beyondjuicedetroit.com.

Story will be updated with the recipe