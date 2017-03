Homer the sloth gets new home at Detroit Zoo Good Day Homer the sloth gets new home at Detroit Zoo Zoogoers used to flock to the National Amphibian Conservation Center to catch a glimpse of Homer the sloth, but the animal has new digs now.

Homer is a much bigger area that, yes, still includes his beloved tree that he loves to sleep in. His old area will welcome a new Japanese salamander exhibit.

