'Charlie Newhart Presents All Laughs Matter Comedy Show' Thursdays in Wayne Good Day 'Charlie Newhart Presents All Laughs Matter Comedy Show' Thursdays in Wayne The "Charlie Newhart Presents All Laughs Matter Comedy Show" kicks off its run in Wayne on Thursday, April 6.

The first show will be April 6 at 8 p.m. at US 12 Bar and Grill on Michigan Avenue. Admission is free and the show and you can catch the show every Thursday. Doantions will also be accepted for charity.

You can get more information on Charlie Newhart at www.ilovecharlienewhart.com.